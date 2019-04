× 1 of 2 Expand RadiationiX. Photo by Carina Khorkhordina × 2 of 2 Expand Jérôme Noetinger. Photo by Christian Gnass Prev Next

RadiationiX is a contemporary sound-art/music project that attempts to incorporate social and environmental impulses and transform them into an art form. French improviser and electroacoustic composer Jérôme Noetinger provides another layer to the sonic experience.