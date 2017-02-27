Radio 100 - 30 Year Anniversary

West Berlin's shortlived underground station Radio Station 100 is back and celebrates its 30 year anniversary with a weekend of panels, discussions, concerts, parties and an exhibition devoted to West Berlin’s 1980s as heard through its revolutionary platform.
Columbia Theater Columbiadamm 9-11, 10965 Berlin View Map
