Ratchet's summer special is a party like no other: a queer hip hop bash with a mash-up of music from hip hop and RnB to trap, dancehall and Afrobeat, all spun by the likes of Caramel Mafia, Lenki Balboa and Tchuani. Hotter than the Berlin summer!
Info
St. Georg Ritterstraße 26, 10696 Berlin View Map
