Raving Iran Loving Birgit

Birgit & Bier screens the 2016 Tehran techno scene documentary Raving Iran, then invites its protagonists to get behind the DJ booth.
Info
Birgit & Bier Schleusenufer 3 (entry via Heckmannufer), 10997 Berlin View Map
Birgit & Bier screens the 2016 Tehran techno scene documentary Raving Iran, then invites its protagonists to get behind the DJ booth.
In cooperation with critic.de
