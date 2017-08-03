Re:Core Exhibition Opening

Institut für Alles Mögliche Stuttgarter Straße 13, 12059 Berlin

Curated by Alt Esc and The NY FemFactory, Re:Core is an all-female group exhibition looking at the infrastructures of the body through multimedia art. Features work by Berlin artists Britta Thie and Lauren Moffatt, among others. Through Aug 21.

Art & Exhibitions
