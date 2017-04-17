Record Store Day 2017

Every third Saturday in April is Record Store Day: Independent record stores all over the world, including Berlin's vinyl and indie music specialists, open their doors to celebrate, offering limited edition releases, alongside in-store gigs, parties and club events. This year sees 16 Berlin participants, spread throughout the city. Check the website for particpating shops.
Dussmann das KulturKaufhaus Friedrichstraße 90, 10117 Berlin View Map
