Record Store Day 2017

Dussmann das KulturKaufhaus Friedrichstraße 90, 10117 Berlin

Every third Saturday in April is Record Store Day: Independent record stores all over the world, including Berlin's vinyl and indie music specialists, open their doors to celebrate, offering limited edition releases, alongside in-store gigs, parties and club events. This year sees 16 Berlin participants, spread throughout the city. Check the website for particpating shops.

Dussmann das KulturKaufhaus Friedrichstraße 90, 10117 Berlin

