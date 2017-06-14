The Red Bull Music Academy hosts its fourth stage at Mauerpark for citywide free music event Fête de la Musique. Headliners include Grammy-winning Thundercat as well as Flying Lotus, Dorian Concept, Jameszoo, Cuthead and Alis. If you're lucky enough to get tickets to the VIP sectoin, drinks and BBQ are included too!
Red Bull Stage at Fête de la Musique
Mauerpark Bernauer Straße 63-64, 13355 Berlin
