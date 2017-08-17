Renaming Festival For M*straße

U-Bahnhof Hausvogteiplatz Taubenstraße, 10117 Berlin

Join the fourth protest for the renaming of Mitte's Mohrenstraße, hosted by Berlin Postkolonial. Billed as a celebration for the expected renaming, the event highlights the street name's racist nature and links to Germany's colonial history.

Taking place on the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition, it's not just a protest. With music and poetry too, activists are encouraged to bring family and friends for a day of celebration of what the organisors see as the inevitable. 

U-Bahnhof Hausvogteiplatz Taubenstraße, 10117 Berlin
