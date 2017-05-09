Re:publica

to Google Calendar - Re:publica - 2017-05-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Re:publica - 2017-05-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Re:publica - 2017-05-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Re:publica - 2017-05-08 00:00:00

Station-Berlin Luckenwalderstraße 4-6, 10963 Berlin

Through lectures and discussions by hackers, activists, scientists and more, Berlin's own conference on digital culture seeks to help contextualise and process our data-driven world. Get to it, nerds

Info

Station-Berlin Luckenwalderstraße 4-6, 10963 Berlin View Map

Festivals & Fairs

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Re:publica - 2017-05-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Re:publica - 2017-05-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Re:publica - 2017-05-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Re:publica - 2017-05-08 00:00:00

Tags

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

May 10, 2017

Thursday

May 11, 2017

Friday

May 12, 2017

Saturday

May 13, 2017

Sunday

May 14, 2017

Monday

May 15, 2017

Tuesday

May 16, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription