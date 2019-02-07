Critics Week Opening: Nakorn-Sawan

This year, German Critics' Week ponders the question: Have films become too tame and politically correct in recent years? The main programme opens tonight with part-fiction, part-doc Nakorn-Sawan by HFBK Hamburg graduate Puangsoi “Rose” Aksornsawang – an intimate and at times mournful look at the director's family life in Thailand. Next up will be Gulybani, a short-film by Turkish filmmaker Gürcan Keltek.