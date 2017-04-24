Rethinking Museums Politically

Technical University of Berlin (Mathematics Institute ) Str. des 17. Juni 135, 10623 Berlin Berlin

Using Berlin’s Altes Museum as a case study and the political controversies around the reconstruction of the former royal Stadtschloss as a starting point, this English-language conference at the Technical University Berlin addresses the relevance of museums today. 

Technical University of Berlin (Mathematics Institute) Str. des 17. Juni 135, 10623 Berlin

