Manoel de Oliveira Retrospective

Kino Arsenal Potsdamer Straße 2, 10785 Berlin

The legendary late Portuguese fi lmmaker’s body of work spans the history of cinema itself, from the silent era to the digital age. Arsenal Kino’s retrospective presents 17 films from seven decades, all with English subtitles.

Kino Arsenal Potsdamer Straße 2, 10785 Berlin

