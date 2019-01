× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Sihoon Kim × 2 of 2 Expand Sebastian Mayer Sebastian Mayer, www.sebastianma Kaleidoskop - Returning Home Photo by Sebastian Mayer Prev Next

Based on Claudio Monteverdi’s opera Il Ritorno d’Ulisse in Patria and Korean Gagok songs, Ludger Engels explores motifs of homecoming and longing together with the Kaleidoscope ensemble at Radialsystem.