Rheintochter

Eschschloraque Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin

Berlin DJ and actress MissVergnügen presents another iteration of her local concert series: this time bringing in Berlin-based synth duo Rheintochter (Lilian-Maria & Jim Anders) and their trippy electro pop for a show bookended by DJ sets.  

Eschschloraque Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin View Map

