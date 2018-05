× Expand JOSE I. BERDON HORNILLOS Sonorama-Ribera 2017. 11/8/17

Come for a wine-tasting and learn how to make tapas at this Spanish culture festival focusing on wines from the Ribera del Duero region. Festivities will be soundtracked by some of Spain's biggest acts, including Sidonie, Iván Ferreiro, KID SIMIUS, and more.