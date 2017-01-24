Gegen Rechts

Google Calendar - Gegen Rechts - 2017-02-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gegen Rechts - 2017-02-03 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gegen Rechts - 2017-02-03 20:00:00 iCalendar - Gegen Rechts - 2017-02-03 20:00:00

Ballhaus Naunynstraße Naunynstraße 27, 10997 Berlin

For talking heads puzzling through the global rise of the far right, look no further than Berlin’s theatre scene. Ballhaus Naunynstraße offers their take with Gegen Rechts.

Info

Ballhaus Naunynstraße Naunynstraße 27, 10997 Berlin View Map

Talks & Readings

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Gegen Rechts - 2017-02-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gegen Rechts - 2017-02-03 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gegen Rechts - 2017-02-03 20:00:00 iCalendar - Gegen Rechts - 2017-02-03 20:00:00

Tags

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

goethe
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription