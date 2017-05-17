Rima Kamel

HAU 1 Stresemannstraße 29 Berlin

Singer Rima Khcheich spins classical Arabic music into something entirely her own. Tonight the Lebanese singer enters into a dialogue with her alter ego, a child star named Rima Kamel, and ventures into their shared past in a stage and screen production by Rabih Mroué.

