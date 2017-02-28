Rita Records Secret Warm-up Rub #2

KussKuss Küche and Gemeinderaum Nogatstraße 30, 12051 Berlin

by

Rita Records, NK's new vinyl and zine hangout spot, is opening its doors for the very first time featuring local rumble-rockers Chuckamuck who'll be presenting their new single, KussKuss. Also, catered food and lots of fun. Open at 16:00, music at 20:00.

KussKuss Küche and Gemeinderaum Nogatstraße 30, 12051 Berlin

by

ronewa

