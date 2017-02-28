Rita Records Secret Warm-up Rub #2

Rita Records, NK's new vinyl and zine hangout spot, is opening its doors for the very first time featuring local rumble-rockers Chuckamuck who'll be presenting their new single, KussKuss. Also, catered food and lots of fun. Open at 16:00, music at 20:00.
Info
KussKuss Küche and Gemeinderaum Nogatstraße 30, 12051 Berlin View Map
Nice tips, it looks good. I only know La Buvette which is a really nice and cosy French bistro with
Daniel | Five foodie places to try this spring
There Is a problem to find husband. A real man
Alexa | Loveless in Berlin
I've been fascinated with this period of German film since the 70s(when many of the stars of Nazi C
Steve Burstein | Nazi dreams
Banning the seal trade also created an ecological imbalance in northern waters. Seals are predators
sue | Berlinale Blog: An Inuk gets angry
Okay so I honestly haven't left a comment on an article in YEARS but felt this was worth commenting
Sophie | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”