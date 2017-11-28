Roncalli Weihnachtscircus

Get your fix of Christmas kitsch with clowns, acrobats, magicians and more. This is reputedly Roncalli’s last-ever production to use horses, so wait till next year to bring your animal rights activist friends.
Tempodrom Möckernstraße 10-25, 10963 Berlin
