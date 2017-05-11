Room 4 Resistance x Siren

Markgrafendamm 24c, 10245 Berlin

Get non-binary on the dance floor as Berlin queer/feminist/POC collective Room 4 Resistance invites the like-minded Londoners of Siren to join their artists behind the decks, preceded by dinner and tarot readings in the garden.

