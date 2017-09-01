3'HI & Rough Mind: Roots Manuva

Yaam An der Schillingbrücke 3, 10243 Berlin

You can put many tags on Roots Manuva. He's a masterful lyricist and MC. He's a Gorillaz-, Massive Attack- and DJ Shadow-collaborator. He's a Mercury Prize-nominee. Now he's back in Berlin with his hazy trip hop and dub that will light up Yaam.

