Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Amsterdam

Berliner Philharmonie Herbert von Karajan Str. 1, 10785 Berlin

Part of the Festspiele's month-long Musikfest, Amsterdam's royal orchestra brings a modern twist to the Monteverdi-themed program. They're playing Wolfgang Rihm's IN-SCHRIFT, composed for the old Monteverdi haunt, the San Marco Basilica in Venice.

Berliner Philharmonie Herbert von Karajan Str. 1, 10785 Berlin
