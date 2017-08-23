Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Amsterdam

Part of the Festspiele's month-long Musikfest, Amsterdam's royal orchestra brings a modern twist to the Monteverdi-themed program. They're playing Wolfgang Rihm's IN-SCHRIFT, composed for the old Monteverdi haunt, the San Marco Basilica in Venice.
Berliner Philharmonie Herbert von Karajan Str. 1, 10785 Berlin
Berliner Philharmonie Herbert von Karajan Str. 1, 10785 Berlin
