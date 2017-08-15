The historic Haus Schwarzenberg is having a Hoffest! Celebrating the opening of the legendary Salon Schwarzenberg's new exhibiton Rumble in the Jungle there will be DJs, drinks and delicacies to enjoy between the range of artworks on display.
Hoffest in Haus Schwarzenberg
Haus Schwarzenberg Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin
Haus Schwarzenberg Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Parties & Clubs
In cooperation with critic.de
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBadeschiff Sessions #4
-
What's being said
I lived in Rabat as a kid and speak fluent French (and Italian and German and English) and got by,
Lisa Glauer | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
Considering that tourists are the ones who pay the bills in berlin (good luck finding a Berliner wh
Ken | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
i think some of the comments are a bit over sensitive ... she isn't complaining that people speak E
sal | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
Wo ist Babel oder der Google-Übersetzer.
Keine Ahnung | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
Thanks for the article. I'm cycling every day 16 km through the city and can relate. The tone of yo
Gilbert | Seymour Gris: Blood on the streets