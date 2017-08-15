Hoffest in Haus Schwarzenberg

Google Calendar - Hoffest in Haus Schwarzenberg - 2017-09-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hoffest in Haus Schwarzenberg - 2017-09-09 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hoffest in Haus Schwarzenberg - 2017-09-09 14:00:00 iCalendar - Hoffest in Haus Schwarzenberg - 2017-09-09 14:00:00

Haus Schwarzenberg Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin

by

The historic Haus Schwarzenberg is having a Hoffest! Celebrating the opening of the legendary Salon Schwarzenberg's new exhibiton Rumble in the Jungle there will be DJs, drinks and delicacies to enjoy between the range of artworks on display.

Info
Haus Schwarzenberg Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Parties & Clubs
Google Calendar - Hoffest in Haus Schwarzenberg - 2017-09-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hoffest in Haus Schwarzenberg - 2017-09-09 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hoffest in Haus Schwarzenberg - 2017-09-09 14:00:00 iCalendar - Hoffest in Haus Schwarzenberg - 2017-09-09 14:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Tuesday

August 15, 2017

Wednesday

August 16, 2017

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Friday

August 18, 2017

Saturday

August 19, 2017

Sunday

August 20, 2017

Monday

August 21, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Exberliner Xmas subscription