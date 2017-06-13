One Year of (New) Eiszeit: Opening Night

Kreuzberg's Eiszeit Kino is celebrating its first (re)birthday party with a week (June 15-22) of special programmes and what better way to start than a party (and a film about, well, a party); kick things off with a preview of Sally Potter's film The Party, followed by a dinner party in the Kino. Film followed by food? We're in thanks!
Eiszeit Kino Zeughofstraße 20, 10997 Berlin View Map
