Salman Rushdie: a conversation

Google Calendar - Salman Rushdie: a conversation - 2017-11-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Salman Rushdie: a conversation - 2017-11-30 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Salman Rushdie: a conversation - 2017-11-30 20:00:00 iCalendar - Salman Rushdie: a conversation - 2017-11-30 20:00:00

Großer Sendesaal des RBB Masurenallee 8, 14057 Berlin

The fatwa-struck British author is back with a new book! The Golden House follows Nero Golden after his migration to NYC and a marriage with a young Russian, but is also a view into a nation with a major identity crisis. See him in a live radio broadcast in the RBB Sendesaal.

Info
Großer Sendesaal des RBB Masurenallee 8, 14057 Berlin View Map
Talks & Readings
Google Calendar - Salman Rushdie: a conversation - 2017-11-30 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Salman Rushdie: a conversation - 2017-11-30 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Salman Rushdie: a conversation - 2017-11-30 20:00:00 iCalendar - Salman Rushdie: a conversation - 2017-11-30 20:00:00

Tags

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

November 23, 2017

Friday

November 24, 2017

  • Concerts & Live Music Parties & Clubs

    -

    Schwuz

Saturday

November 25, 2017

  • Concerts & Live Music Parties & Clubs

    -

    Schwuz

Sunday

November 26, 2017

Monday

November 27, 2017

Tuesday

November 28, 2017

Wednesday

November 29, 2017

Search Events

Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
buchmesse 2017