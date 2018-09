× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Curious what an open relationship can bring? Self-discovery, new people, a unicorn? If you've ever asked yourself these questions, this salon is for you. Witness people sharing all the awkward and awesome moments of sex, love and relationships in a safe environment where real people reflect on their personal lives. No subject is off limits and everyone is welcome.

To attend for free, please submit an application to join Norn.