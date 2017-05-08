Sand Journal Launch Party

Badehaus Szimpla Revaler Strasse 99, 10245 Berlin

A Berlin spring means brighter days, canal-side beers, and fresh new writing from SAND, Berlin's bi-annual English literary journal! Issue 15 will be launched at Badehaus: come for the readings from contributors (starts at 9pm), stay for the good times and epic dance floor (until the Sun comes up).

Badehaus Szimpla Revaler Strasse 99, 10245 Berlin View Map

