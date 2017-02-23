Satellites

Berlin free-sceners Post Theater team up with Bulgaria’s Subhuman Theater to make an English- language comedy about the legacy of the Space Race... set in space.
Info
Ballhaus Ost Pappelallee 15, 10437 Berlin View Map
Ballhaus Ost Pappelallee 15, 10437 Berlin
Berlin free-sceners Post Theater team up with Bulgaria’s Subhuman Theater to make an English- language comedy about the legacy of the Space Race... set in space.
Ballhaus Ost Pappelallee 15, 10437 Berlin View Map
In cooperation with critic.de
Theater & DanceDown to Earth
Theater & DanceThe Vagina Monologues
Concerts & Live MusicSkunk Anansie
Theater & DanceCrossing Half of China to Sleep with You
Concerts & Live MusicDear Reader
Concerts & Live MusicDee Dee Bridgewater
Food & DrinkPopUp Restaurant
Theater & DanceThe Artificial Nature Project
Concerts & Live MusicEmiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra
Concerts & Live MusicS U R V I V E
Concerts & Live Music Parties & ClubsFoul-Up Label Night
Theater & DanceThe 10 Commandments
Food & DrinkPopUp Restaurant
Art & ExhibitionsThe Bauhaus Collection ends
-
Concerts & Live MusicEmily Millard
Concerts & Live MusicMitski
Art & ExhibitionsOpening! Coupure / Cutting Through Spaces
-
Concerts & Live MusicAntilopen Gang
Invalidenstraße 19, 10115 Berlin
An der Spandauer Brücke 11, 10178 Berlin
Mohrenstraße 42, 10117 Berlin
Sredzkistraße 43, Prenzlauer Berg, Pflügerstr. 25, Neukölln Berlin
Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin
Eisenbahnstraße 42-43, 10997 Berlin
Linienstraße 126, 10115 Berlin
Mariannenplatz 2, 10997 Berlin
Warschauer Straße 34, 10243 Berlin
Karl-Marx-Platz 24 Berlin
Iomauna Media GmbH
There Is a problem to find husband. A real man
Alexa | Loveless in Berlin
I've been fascinated with this period of German film since the 70s(when many of the stars of Nazi C
Steve Burstein | Nazi dreams
Banning the seal trade also created an ecological imbalance in northern waters. Seals are predators
sue | Berlinale Blog: An Inuk gets angry
Okay so I honestly haven't left a comment on an article in YEARS but felt this was worth commenting
Sophie | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
Unfortunately or fortunately, maybe the only place where this game would be socially acceptable is
Karl | Amok Mama: I'm not being racist, but...