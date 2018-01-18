Saving Bruce Lee – African and Arab Cinema in the Era of Soviet Cultural Diplomacy

Catch a three-day celebration of an oft-overlooked era of subversive Arab and African filmmaking, shaped largely by graduates from Moscow’s prestigious VGIK film school. It kicks off with an opening speech by Syrian director Ossama Mohammed (of Exberliner-fave Silvered Water) and two of his films. Also not to miss: a documentary on Mauritanian director Abderrahmane Sissako, and two of Sissako's own films: The Game (1988) and Rostov-Luanda (1997). See website for full programme.