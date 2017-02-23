Hailing from Hamburg, lo-fi indie duo Schnipo Schranke might have been around since 2012, but it was their 2015 debut Satt which got them widespread attention. Friederike Ernst and Daniela Reis might proclaim not to consciously follow a political agenda but they nonetheless have one, touching on refugees, freedom and, of course, piss. Prepare for material off their second, slightly more polished album Rare at Festsaal Kreuzberg.
