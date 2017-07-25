Seafood Sundays

Google Calendar - Seafood Sundays - 2017-07-30 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Seafood Sundays - 2017-07-30 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Seafood Sundays - 2017-07-30 14:00:00 iCalendar - Seafood Sundays - 2017-07-30 14:00:00

Birgit & Bier Schleusenufer 3 (entry via Heckmannufer), 10997 Berlin

by

Seafood is for sharing, so grab some friends and delight in all things sea and salty with fresh oysters, melt-in-your-mouth scallops, BBQ prawns, buttercream mussels and much more. Tickets available for advance booking.

Info
Birgit & Bier Schleusenufer 3 (entry via Heckmannufer), 10997 Berlin View Map
Food & Drink
Google Calendar - Seafood Sundays - 2017-07-30 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Seafood Sundays - 2017-07-30 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Seafood Sundays - 2017-07-30 14:00:00 iCalendar - Seafood Sundays - 2017-07-30 14:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

July 26, 2017

Thursday

July 27, 2017

Friday

July 28, 2017

Saturday

July 29, 2017

Sunday

July 30, 2017

Monday

July 31, 2017

Tuesday

August 1, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription