September Kiezsalon

Musikbrauerei Prenzlauer Berg Greifswalder Straße 23a, 10407 Berlin

The next Kiezsalon is here, featuring Ectoplasm Girls (a sister duo who make audiovisual art focused on death and dreams) and French musician and professor Félicia Atkinson. Show up early to get your avant garde music fix – tickets at the door only!

Musikbrauerei Prenzlauer Berg Greifswalder Straße 23a, 10407 Berlin
