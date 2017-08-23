The next Kiezsalon is here, featuring Ectoplasm Girls (a sister duo who make audiovisual art focused on death and dreams) and French musician and professor Félicia Atkinson. Show up early to get your avant garde music fix – tickets at the door only!
September Kiezsalon
Musikbrauerei Prenzlauer Berg Greifswalder Straße 23a, 10407 Berlin
Concerts & Live Music
In cooperation with critic.de
Wednesday
-
