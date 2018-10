× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Katya Abramkina × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Sebastian Bolesch Prev Next

The music theatre explores the life of Russian impresario Sergei Diaghilev, founder of Ballets Russes, who revolutionised dance and music in the 1900s. Features iconic works like Erik Satie's "Parade" or Igor Strawinsky's "Le Sacre du printemp".