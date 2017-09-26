Shameless/Limitless: Ducktails W/ Pictorial Candi

West Germany Skalitzer Straße 133, 10999 Berlin

American four-piece Ducktails bring their unique sound of chillwave, lo-fi, hypnagogic pop to the city for a night, with Berlin newcomer Pictorial Candi warming things up beforehand.

