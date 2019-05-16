Shonen Knife

Bi Nuu

Naoko Yamano has kept the project alive since 1981 across 20-plus albums, with a new one on the way: Sweet Candy Power drops in June, indicating the project is less bubblegum and more Everlasting Gobstopper.

Bi Nuu Skalitzer Straße 72, 10997 Berlin View Map
