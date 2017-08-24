Signals - An Exhibition of the Snowden Files in Art, Media and Archives

Diamondpaper Studio Köpenicker Straße 96, 10179 Berlin

Through a general debate about making Snowden's files public, Signals shows how artists, scientists and activists have been appropriating and re-interpreting the leaked files, using them as raw material for playful, surprising results.

Diamondpaper Studio Köpenicker Straße 96, 10179 Berlin View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Politics & Activism
