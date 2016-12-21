Dance collective LaboGras put on contemporary piece “Silent Confrontation” bringing to life artworks from the 15th century through music, dance and design. On Dec 31, there'll be a pre-show buffet and post-show sound fusion DJs to see you into 2017.
Info
Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin View Map
Theater & Dance
