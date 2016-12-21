Silent Confrontation

Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin

by

Dance collective LaboGras put on contemporary piece “Silent Confrontation” bringing to life artworks from the 15th century through music, dance and design. On Dec 31, there'll be a pre-show buffet and post-show sound fusion DJs to see you into 2017.

Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin

