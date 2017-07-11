Silent Night

IGA Berlin Hellersdorfer Straße 159, 12619 Berlin

Listen to electronica amidst lush flower displays at IGA Berlin's Gärten der Welt – but bring your headphones with you! The open air event hosted by Buero Doering features DJs Mareena, Daniel Meteo, Mieke Miami, Strobocop, and Charlotte Bendiks.

IGA Berlin Hellersdorfer Straße 159, 12619 Berlin
Concerts & Live Music
