Silent Songs Into The Wild

More than a century out, can classical songs offer any insight to contemporary questions of alienation and loneliness? It would appear so, as Schubert's classics get a modern twist from performance group Nico and the Navigators in this staged concert, complete with singing, dancing and a full band.