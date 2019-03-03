Silent Songs Into The Wild

Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin

Silent Songs 05 (c) Dirk Bleicker_Presse.jpg

Dirk Bleicker

Photo by Dirk Bleicker

Silent Songs 03 (c) Dirk Bleicker_Presse.jpg

Dirk Bleicker

Photo by Dirk Bleicker

Silent Songs 02 (c) Dirk Bleicker_Presse.jpg

Dirk Bleicker

Photo by Dirk Bleicker

More than a century out, can classical songs offer any insight to contemporary questions of alienation and loneliness? It would appear so, as Schubert's classics get a modern twist from performance group Nico and the Navigators in this staged concert, complete with singing, dancing and a full band. 

Info
Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Dance
