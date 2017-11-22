Silvester / NYE at Loftus Hall

to Google Calendar - Silvester / NYE at Loftus Hall - 2017-12-31 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Silvester / NYE at Loftus Hall - 2017-12-31 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Silvester / NYE at Loftus Hall - 2017-12-31 23:00:00 iCalendar - Silvester / NYE at Loftus Hall - 2017-12-31 23:00:00

Loftus Hall Maybachufer 48, 12045 Berlin

Laid-back house tunes of the soul variety are your thing? Then head to Loftus Hall on Maybachufer, and make sure to sign up before Dec 16 to take advantage of the €12 “friends” list.

Info
Loftus Hall Maybachufer 48, 12045 Berlin View Map
Parties & Clubs
to Google Calendar - Silvester / NYE at Loftus Hall - 2017-12-31 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Silvester / NYE at Loftus Hall - 2017-12-31 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Silvester / NYE at Loftus Hall - 2017-12-31 23:00:00 iCalendar - Silvester / NYE at Loftus Hall - 2017-12-31 23:00:00

Tags

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

November 23, 2017

Friday

November 24, 2017

  • Concerts & Live Music Parties & Clubs

    -

    Schwuz

Saturday

November 25, 2017

  • Concerts & Live Music Parties & Clubs

    -

    Schwuz

Sunday

November 26, 2017

Monday

November 27, 2017

Tuesday

November 28, 2017

Wednesday

November 29, 2017

Search Events

Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
buchmesse 2017