Laid-back house tunes of the soul variety are your thing? Then head to Loftus Hall on Maybachufer, and make sure to sign up before Dec 16 to take advantage of the €12 “friends” list.
Silvester / NYE at Loftus Hall
Loftus Hall Maybachufer 48, 12045 Berlin
