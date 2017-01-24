Skunk Anansie

Astra/RAW-Tempel Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin

Even though Skunk Anansie frontwoman Skin has enjoyed a fairly decent solo career – and, according to some sources, a robust side hobby as a gardener – since her band of Britrock provocateurs split up in 2001, she got on board for a 2009 reunion that brought us three more albums, including last year’s Anarchytecture.

