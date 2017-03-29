S/L & Fenster Present: Horse Lords + Cloud Becomes Your Hand

Marie Antoinette Holzmarktstraße 15-18, 10179 Berlin

Fenster's very own concert series Fresh Panties teams up with Shameless/Limitless to bring you an evening of good ol' tunes from the USA: on tap tonight, the West African rhythms of Baltimore-based Horse Lordes and Brooklyn's Cloud Becomes Your Hand.

Marie Antoinette Holzmarktstraße 15-18, 10179 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

