Slanted House #2: Queer Surfaces

Photo by Slanted House Collective
Performance B Duncan. Photo by Slanted House Collective.
Co-founder Ruhi Amin. Photo by Slanted House Collective
Photo by Slanted House collective
Artist collective Slanted House launches the second issue of its zine with an art exhibition, readings and performances. Its theme of "Queer Surfaces" examines identity, in-between-ness, memory and spatiality, as interpreted by 14 new artists and writers from Berlin and beyond.
Info
Hopscotch Reading Room Kurfürstenstraße 14, 10785 Berlin View Map
Art & Exhibitions