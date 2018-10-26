Slanted House #2: Queer Surfaces

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Slanted House Collective × 2 of 4 Expand Performance B Duncan. Photo by Slanted House Collective. × 3 of 4 Expand Co-founder Ruhi Amin. Photo by Slanted House Collective × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Slanted House collective Prev Next

Artist collective Slanted House launches the second issue of its zine with an art exhibition, readings and performances. Its theme of "Queer Surfaces" examines identity, in-between-ness, memory and spatiality, as interpreted by 14 new artists and writers from Berlin and beyond.