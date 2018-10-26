Slanted House #2: Queer Surfaces

Google Calendar - Slanted House #2: Queer Surfaces - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Slanted House #2: Queer Surfaces - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Slanted House #2: Queer Surfaces - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Slanted House #2: Queer Surfaces - 2018-10-26 19:00:00

Hopscotch Reading Room Kurfürstenstraße 14, 10785 Berlin

by

×

1 of 4

IMG_1031.jpeg

Photo by Slanted House Collective

×

2 of 4

IMG_1028.jpeg

Performance B Duncan. Photo by Slanted House Collective.

×

3 of 4

IMG_1030.jpeg

Co-founder Ruhi Amin. Photo by Slanted House Collective

×

4 of 4

IMG_1029.jpeg

Photo by Slanted House collective

Artist collective Slanted House launches the second issue of its zine with an art exhibition, readings and performances. Its theme of "Queer Surfaces" examines identity, in-between-ness, memory and spatiality, as interpreted by 14 new artists and writers from Berlin and beyond.

Info
Hopscotch Reading Room Kurfürstenstraße 14, 10785 Berlin View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Google Calendar - Slanted House #2: Queer Surfaces - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Slanted House #2: Queer Surfaces - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Slanted House #2: Queer Surfaces - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Slanted House #2: Queer Surfaces - 2018-10-26 19:00:00

Tags

by

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters