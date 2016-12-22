Slava's Snow Show

Need something to make you feel like a kid again? The clown dramedy returns to lift your spirits. Get ready to be an active part of the performance and get messy with real water and fake snow. Proof that audience members go absolutely bananas if you shower them with lots of fake-snow confetti.
Info
Admiralspalast Friedrichstraße 101, 10117 Berlin View Map
Theater & Dance
Certainly wish everyone in Germany a better new year (with no mass rapes nor terrorism). At least w
MJ | Konrad Werner: Die Welt does a Breitbart
i just wasted one minute of my life reading this
Evan | John Riceburg: Robbed by the landlady
Well, this ignores a 21st century work where robots are being placed in all factories. There will s
Eric Vigo | Wladek Flakin: What would a world without bosses be like?
I give this place three months.
Chef Mebbel | Formidable: Monster sandwiches in P'Berg
30 euros? Do the exberliner pay you that badly that you need to make a song and dance about 30 euro
Thelvin | John Riceburg: Robbed by the landlady