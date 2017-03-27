Slowdive's status as dreampop legends has no doubt festered over their decade-long hiatus. We witnessed the Pixies’ self-deprecating “Sell Out Tour” turn into an attempt to venture beyond their back catalogue without displeasing their fans, and look what happened. With “Star Roving”, Slowdive’s first single in 22 years, the band seems content to keep it on the safe side for now, mixing the melodies of Souvlaki with heaps of reverb from Just for a Day. It remains to be seen what the forthcoming album will have in store for us.