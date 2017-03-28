6th Punk Film Festival Berlin: So war das SO36

Kino Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin

Delve into Berlin's Punk Film Festival (March 29 - April 3) where it all began for Berlin: S036. Manfred Jelinski and Jörg Buttgereit's documentary about the birthplace of Berlin's punk scene screens after a live acoustic performance by MERLE at 20:00. Just don't get "too drunk to watch".

Kino Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin View Map

Festivals & Fairs, Film

