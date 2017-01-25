Antime Nacht: Soft Grid + more

Urban Spree Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin

One of the more exciting labels to come from Berlin in recent years, Antime released Soft Grid's debut album to much acclaim last fall. Corolla exhibits the Berliner band's inclination toward playful, excellent post-rock. A bunch of other cool bands are scheduled to play too, as well as a secret special guest.

Urban Spree Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin

