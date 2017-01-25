Antime Nacht: Soft Grid + more

One of the more exciting labels to come from Berlin in recent years, Antime released Soft Grid's debut album to much acclaim last fall. Corolla exhibits the Berliner band's inclination toward playful, excellent post-rock. A bunch of other cool bands are scheduled to play too, as well as a secret special guest.
Info
Urban Spree Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin View Map
You are exploiting some of the venues that kept their media appearence to minimum FOR A REASON. And
Pepe | Beyond Berghain: Our winter club guide
I lived in Berlin for a couple of years and I never haad troubles with dating. In fact, single men
A woman | Loveless in Berlin
kys
kys | A red carnation for Rosa
I thought Germany was meant to be the Capital of Europe, well educated German people in a country t
Saffa | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
If not, she's part of the problem.
Black Berliner | United against Trump: Berlin says no!