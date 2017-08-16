Soli-Demo: Berlin stands with Charlottesville

Pariser Platz Pariser Platz, 10117 Berlin

Stand in solidarity with the activists in Charlottesville, Virginia who stood up to the racist and fascist "Unite the Right" rally on August 12 – a rally that left Heather Heyer dead, many more injured and was one of the most obscene displays of white nationalism in recent memory.

