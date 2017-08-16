Soli-Demo: Berlin stands with Charlottesville

Stand in solidarity with the activists in Charlottesville, Virginia who stood up to the racist and fascist "Unite the Right" rally on August 12 – a rally that left Heather Heyer dead, many more injured and was one of the most obscene displays of white nationalism in recent memory.
Pariser Platz, 10117 Berlin
