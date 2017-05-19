Sommerkino Kulturforum Opens!

Google Calendar - Sommerkino Kulturforum Opens! - 2017-06-06 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sommerkino Kulturforum Opens! - 2017-06-06 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sommerkino Kulturforum Opens! - 2017-06-06 21:00:00 iCalendar - Sommerkino Kulturforum Opens! - 2017-06-06 21:00:00

ARTE Sommerkino Kulturforum Matthäikirchplatz 4/6, 10785 Berlin

by

Summer Kino season kicks off at Tiergarten's Kulturforum: warm-up at 9pm, with live music, cool drinks and crepes; stick around for a 10pm screening of The Party (OV), British filmmaker Sally Potter's portrait of, what she calls, "broken England".

Info

ARTE Sommerkino Kulturforum Matthäikirchplatz 4/6, 10785 Berlin View Map

Film

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Sommerkino Kulturforum Opens! - 2017-06-06 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sommerkino Kulturforum Opens! - 2017-06-06 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sommerkino Kulturforum Opens! - 2017-06-06 21:00:00 iCalendar - Sommerkino Kulturforum Opens! - 2017-06-06 21:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

May 19, 2017

Saturday

May 20, 2017

Sunday

May 21, 2017

Monday

May 22, 2017

Tuesday

May 23, 2017

Wednesday

May 24, 2017

Thursday

May 25, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription