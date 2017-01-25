Soundscapes Vol. 2

Eschschloraque Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin

An intimate evening of live improvisation and experimentation in sound, presented by Jochen Arbeit of Die Haut, Einstürzende Neubauten and Automat. Also featuring Munsha (voice, cello) and Hopek Quirn on electric bass, it promises to be an adventure for all those inclined to think of art as an ongoing process. Part of the monthly Soundscapes series at Eschloraque.

Eschschloraque Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin

